Lubbock Police Department offers training program for young adults seeking career in law enforcement

Lubbock Police Department offers training program for young adults seeking career in law enforcement.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The mission of the Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program is to develop responsible, educated, and capable youth in our community. The program strives to offer Explorers the opportunity to build characteristics and qualities needed to become an effective and contributing member of society. Explorers will ultimately obtain an awareness of the complexities of Police service, leadership, teamwork, and community involvement.

The Lubbock Police Department is proud to sponsor a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21. As a member of the Explorer Post, we will provide you with an opportunity to learn:

  • Penal Code
  • Traffic Law
  • Code of Criminal Procedure
  • Traffic Direction
  • Crime Scene Search
  • Hostage Negotiation
  • Interview Techniques

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches, robbery in progress, and many others. As an LPD Explorer, you will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

Meetings are held every Tuesday evening at the Lubbock Police Department (916 Texas Ave) throughout the school year from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

For more information regarding the Lubbock Police Department Explorers Post, please contact us by email at explorers@mylubbock.us or by phone at 806-775-2821. Applicants may also contact Corporal Blanco at 407-8997. Applications are open now until July 16 at 5 p.m.

