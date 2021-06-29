Local Listings
Rain chances continue this week, into 4th of July weekend

Flood related watches, advisories and warnings will continue the next few days as rain remains...
Flood related watches, advisories and warnings will continue the next few days as rain remains in the forecast.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flood related watches, advisories and warnings will continue the next few days as rain remains in the forecast.

Due to the intense rain over the weekend be cautious of low lying areas and regions that will flood easily. Don’t drive into areas and over roads if you can not see the pavement or roadway.

Rain chances will continue through the week into the weekend. There will still be a chance of storms on the 4th of July, although the chances will be lower by Sunday.

Rain potential will also decrease some for Thursday and Friday but may increase on Saturday.

As for temperatures, it will remain below normal for both nighttime lows and daytime temps for the next 7 days.

Lows will remain in the mid 60s and afternoon highs will be in the 70s Tuesday followed by near 80 to low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

As of today, the 4th looks mostly cloudy with a chance of storms and highs around 80 degrees.

