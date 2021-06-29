Rain and storm update through July 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and occasional thunder will continue on and off through Wednesday. Rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will increase late this week. However, somewhat unsettled and seasonably cool weather is likely this holiday weekend.

Activity today and tomorrow will be mostly rain showers. Still, a few thundershowers are likely. If you hear thunder, lightning is near enough to strike your location. You should be inside: A home, other building, or vehicle.

Most areas will pick up less than an inch of additional rain. That said, there remains a considerable amount of moisture (water vapor) in the atmosphere. Locally heavy rain is possible with isolated amounts of one or more inches also possible.

I’ll add updated rain totals to this post later this morning. Please check back.

Like recent days, flood warnings, watches, and advisories are possible. A watch indicates that this type of weather is possible and to remain alert to changing and possibly dangerous weather conditions. A warning or advisory indicates this type of weather is imminent or occurring. If a warning covers your area follow the directions included in the warning.

Take advantage of the notifications option in our free KCBD Weather App. Download or update it in your app/play store. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. Then, even if the app is not running, it will be alerted if a watch or warning is issued for your location.

Use the Interactive Radar in the app and here on our Weather Page to track showers, storms, watches, and warnings.

