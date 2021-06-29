Local Listings
Storm chances continue, low energy funnels possible

Low energy funnel spotted in Hockley County
Low energy funnel spotted in Hockley County(Viewer photo)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Low Energy Funnels on the South Plains again today. A combination of plenty of moisture, cooler air aloft and limited warming this afternoon allows the funnels to develop. The funnels rarely touch ground but can, and rarely cause any damage.

This weather pattern will remain in place through the evening and may develop again off and on into the weekend.

Rain showers/storms will continue tomorrow, decrease some Thursday and into early Friday. However, a weak cold front will increase rain chances by Friday evening and the chances will be higher for storms on Saturday.

July 4th temps will back around 80 degrees for an afternoon high with a chance of more showers and storms in the area.

The chances of rain will continue into next week with some locally heavy rain possibly developing Friday and Saturday.

