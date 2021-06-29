Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment

Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Mifford Malicke Hannon III(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old was indicted by a Lubbock Grand jury Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor on June 9.

Mifford Hannon III is charged with murder. He’s accused of being involved in the shooting of Traylor at the Ella Apartments after he and two others planned to rob the unit. When officers arrived on scene, they found Traylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrant: 16-year-old admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery

On June 12, Hannon and a male juvenile who shot Traylor were arrested in Abernathy.

If convicted, Hannon faces up to life in prison.

MORE: 2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6M relief funding for Texas higher education
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage
Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post

Latest News

United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.
The United Family opens ‘next-generation’ United Supermarkets store in Lubbock
Zachary Daniel Pena
Lubbock man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor
Lubbock Police Department offers training program for young adults seeking career in law...
Lubbock Police Department’s Explorer Program reopens, accepting applications
Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program reopens
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program