Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lamesa issues disaster declaration, search continues in condo collapse, heatwave continues in northwest
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Disaster relief may be coming to Lamesa residents soon, after last weekend’s devastating storm.

A Lubbock man is going to prison after pleading guilty to murder.

A Texas inmate will be executed today for killing his family.

Crews found another body in the rubble of a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida.

A dangerous heat wave continues to bake the northwest.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

