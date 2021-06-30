Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Disaster relief may be coming to Lamesa residents soon, after last weekend’s devastating storm.

A judge has issued a disaster declaration for Lamesa and Dawson County.

The mayor said last weekend’s storm caused an estimated $10 million in damage.

Information could be posted online as early as today for disaster relief funding.

A Lubbock man is going to prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Justin Jackson admitted to killing his girlfriend, Shranda Carson, at the Chaparral Apartments in 2018.

A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

A Texas inmate will be executed today for killing his family.

John Hummel murdered his wife, 5-year-old daughter and father-in-law inside their Kennedale home in 2019.

He confessed after being arrested in California.

Crews found another body in the rubble of a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida.

That brings the death toll to 12 people.

There are still 149 people still unaccounted for since the building collapsed last week.

A dangerous heat wave continues to bake the northwest.

The region is experiencing record-setting temperatures above 100-degrees.

The heat could be a factor in dozens of deaths in Washington state and Oregon, and hundreds of deaths in British Columbia.

