Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

H-E-B partners with South Plains Food Bank to fight hunger on the South Plains

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B are teaming up in the fight against hunger with the Fighting Hunger Food Distribution.  Together, they plan to distribute meals to more than 1,000 families in need throughout the community.

“Although HEB is new to our community, they are not new to fighting hunger and have proven themselves to be amazing partners…” says SPFB CEO Dina Jeffries.  “They’ve provide our organization with a visible and positive difference that ultimately makes a huge impact on the many children and families we serve.”

Most of the food being distributed, as well as the manpower needed to operate the high-level distribution comes directly from the H-E-B warehouse.  The retailer has donated thousands of pounds of food and a horde of employees to help distribute those food boxes to the families that need them.

“During the Summer we know there are more families in need…” said H-E-B Hunger Relief Program Director Danny Flores.  “We are proud to partner with the South Plains Food Bank to be able to help put meals on the table.”

Families who receive food boxes will enjoy a no screening, one unit per vehicle process to allow the most people to benefit from the event.  The distribution will take place at the South Plains Food Bank on Wednesday, June 30th from 2 pm to 6 pm.  South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B suggest that recipients bring their own box, bag, or pre-designate a space in their vehicle for the items they will receive.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
The neighborhood next to the Boys & Girls Club lake, North 8th and North Houston, still under...
Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting
A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving

Latest News

The investigation has discovered that Sanchez and Contreras drove down the street, shooting...
Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting
WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border at 1 p.m.
Gov. Greg Abbott and then-President Donald Trump greeted supporters at Dallas Love Field in...
Donald Trump visits Texas to tour “unfinished border wall” on U.S. Mexico border with Gov. Greg Abbott
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Boone
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boone