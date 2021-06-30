High water levels create new hazards for boaters this holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High water levels have created unique boating hazards for folks heading to the lake this holiday weekend.

“It’s not necessarily problematic, but people need to be aware that the lake levels have risen,” Game Warden Trent Walker said. “We have had wrecks out here. There have been accidents and things like that where people do get hurt. People just need to be vigilant.”

Now that the lake is at capacity, Walker says it creates new blind spots for boaters.

“There may be certain structures or rocks that are normally up that they can see that may just be a few inches or a foot below the surface. If they’re not being careful, they could hit that and cause an accident, throw someone overboard or something like that. So they do need to be careful and take that into consideration with the lake levels being up,” Walker said.

Those blind spots are even more dangerous for folks on jet skis. To prevent accidents, Walker says citations are given for guests riding their jet skis 50 feet or closer to another jet ski or boat.

“We enforce it very strictly because jet skis a lot of times like to jump weights behind boats or they get too close to someone skiing behind a boat. They are making it where they can stop quicker now, but a lot of times they don’t stop quick enough, so you can actually cause an accident and hit somebody, hit something in the water and we just don’t want them getting hurt,” Walker said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.