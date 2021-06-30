Interim mayor appointed for Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to officials, Dr. Charles Addington has been appointed as interim mayor for the City of Wolfforth.

Addington currently serves as medical examiner for Lubbock County. He will maintain that position.

His term will continue until May 2022.

MORE: Wolfforth mayor, city manager quit citing problems with council

This is a developing story.

