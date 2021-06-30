Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Interim mayor appointed for Wolfforth

Dr. Charles Addington
Dr. Charles Addington(Lubbock Heart Hospital)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to officials, Dr. Charles Addington has been appointed as interim mayor for the City of Wolfforth.

Addington currently serves as medical examiner for Lubbock County. He will maintain that position.

His term will continue until May 2022.

MORE: Wolfforth mayor, city manager quit citing problems with council

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
Walmart files lawsuit against TABC to get a liquor license.
Walmart sues TABC for the right to have a liquor license
The neighborhood next to the Boys & Girls Club lake, North 8th and North Houston, still under...
Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting

Latest News

boat
High water levels create new hazards for boaters this holiday weekend
and U.S. Olympic sponsors
Lubbock director of wellness, son sponsor U.S. Olympic teams
Lubbock Police officers respond to a call for service
Lubbock police paired with civilian mental health experts in new Community Crisis Intervention Team
Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa and Dawson County after damage from weekend storms
Lamesa residents urged to fill out storm damage survey form