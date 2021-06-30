KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Boone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old white cattle dog-shepherd mix.

Staff say Boone likes to play rough, but is very sweet. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Wednesday, June 30, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sonni.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.