Lamesa residents urged to fill out storm damage survey form

Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa and Dawson County after damage from weekend storms
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAMESEA, Texas (KCBD) -The Lamesa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all affected residents to fill out a storm damage survey form. The amount of aid Lamesa receives from state and federal authorities will be determined by this damage report.

LINK: Survey to report 2021 storm damage

RELATED STORY: Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa, Dawson County after weekend storms

Lamesa Chamber of Commerce released this request on Wednesday afternoon:

ATTENTION ALL: DAMAGE SURVEY INSTRUCTIONS

FILLING OUT THIS FORM IS VERY IMPORTANT. The amount of assistance provided to Lamesa by state and federal authorities will be determined by the amount of damages reported. PLEASE ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO FILL THIS OUT. NO AMOUNT IS TOO SMALL OR TOO LARGE TO REPORT!!!

Open the page at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ and click on the link:

MAY 17-TBD SEVERE WEATHER

Fill out all of the information, be very specific about main living areas and damages! If you were out of power during the storm that is considered damage. be very detailed about water damage. Hail damage on your roof/windows. Please be very specific and provide pictures..

If you or someone you know needs help filling the form or uploading images. You can contact the Dawson County Public Library or call the Lamesa area Chamber of Commerce.

Also be sure to keep all receipts of items you have purchased to help replace or replenish the damages.

