Lubbock community pays hit-and-run victim’s rent so she can recover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock community members are rallying around one of their own, paying Amy Adkins’ rent as she recovers. Last week, Adkins was the victim of a hit and run. She says she was knocked down just she was just getting back on her feet with a new job and apartment.

Monday, Adkins’ daughter created a GoFundMe, so her mom can pay the bills as she heals from her injuries. Within 24 hours, Lubbockites raised more than $1,700 to help Adkins keep her new apartment. Several people also called and emailed KCBD, hoping to help Adkins focus on healing.

“I mean with that $1,500 that we raised it took care of all my bills through August. So, I don’t have to stress about it,” Adkins said.

One viewer asked Adkins if she could pay her rent for the entire month of July. Adkins says right as she got knocked down again, the Lubbock community was there to lift her up. The first time, she says the Salvation Army’s Tokens of Hope program got her back on track.

“There’s so much help out there I didn’t realize it was there, but they did help me out a lot. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done for myself,” Adkins said.

Adkins was almost brought to tears reading the kindness from strangers. That kindness is spreading to her family. Adkins’ daughter is taking care of her as she recovers. After seeing all she’s done for her mom, her job gave her a raise.

“That these people are willing to help me out like that, it’s just, like I said, it’s amazing to know that there’s still people out there like that,” Adkins said.

Adkins was feeling pretty sore, but says she’s taking it one day at a time. Her job sent her flowers and has been checking up on her every day, making sure she knows it will be waiting for her when she’s ready.

