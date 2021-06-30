Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock community pays hit-and-run victim’s rent so she can recover

Lubbock community members are rallying around one of their own. Last week, Amy Adkins was the...
Lubbock community members are rallying around one of their own. Last week, Amy Adkins was the victim of a hit and run. She was knocked down, just she was just getting back on her feet with a new job and apartment.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock community members are rallying around one of their own, paying Amy Adkins’ rent as she recovers. Last week, Adkins was the victim of a hit and run. She says she was knocked down just she was just getting back on her feet with a new job and apartment.

Monday, Adkins’ daughter created a GoFundMe, so her mom can pay the bills as she heals from her injuries. Within 24 hours, Lubbockites raised more than $1,700 to help Adkins keep her new apartment. Several people also called and emailed KCBD, hoping to help Adkins focus on healing.

“I mean with that $1,500 that we raised it took care of all my bills through August. So, I don’t have to stress about it,” Adkins said.

One viewer asked Adkins if she could pay her rent for the entire month of July. Adkins says right as she got knocked down again, the Lubbock community was there to lift her up. The first time, she says the Salvation Army’s Tokens of Hope program got her back on track.

“There’s so much help out there I didn’t realize it was there, but they did help me out a lot. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done for myself,” Adkins said.

Adkins was almost brought to tears reading the kindness from strangers. That kindness is spreading to her family. Adkins’ daughter is taking care of her as she recovers. After seeing all she’s done for her mom, her job gave her a raise.

“That these people are willing to help me out like that, it’s just, like I said, it’s amazing to know that there’s still people out there like that,” Adkins said.

Adkins was feeling pretty sore, but says she’s taking it one day at a time. Her job sent her flowers and has been checking up on her every day, making sure she knows it will be waiting for her when she’s ready.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6M relief funding for Texas higher education
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage
A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car

Latest News

restaurant
SBA delays relief money from thousands of restaurant owners due to discrimination lawsuit
Walmart files lawsuit against TABC to get a liquor license.
Walmart sues TABC for the right to have a liquor license
The Cactus Theater reopens with upgrades and renovations.
Sold-out crowds sustain an upgraded Cactus Theater as it awaits Shuttered Venues grant funding
Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa and Dawson County after damage from weekend storms
Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa, Dawson County after weekend storms