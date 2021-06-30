Local Listings
Lubbock director of wellness, son sponsor U.S. Olympic teams

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock fitness and wellness director and his son are celebrating after being on the cover of two fitness magazines together.

KCBD talked to the father and son duo Wednesday about their ties to the U.S. Olympics.

Brandan Fokken is the wellness director of The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club in Lubbock. He’s been in hundreds of magazines, but what makes the latest ones special are the covers he’s appeared on with his son, Eastan. At just four years old, Eastan has now appeared in many magazines, now including two fitness covers.

“To see a child on a fitness magazine, it’s not something you see, I think there have only been three other guys that have had their children on a cover. And I’m pretty sure no, no child has ever been on more than one cover,” Fokken said.

Brandan owns ‘Fokken Nuts’ and ‘Eastan’s Peanut Butter’ brands, both now sponsoring U.S. Olympic teams.

“We’re actually a bobsled skeleton sponsor and the USA wrestling sponsor,” Fokken said.

The bobsled team even asked Brandan to try out after competing on NBC’s “The Titan Games,” but an injury and the pandemic put his tryouts on hold

Brandan is proud to contribute to these upcoming Olympic games

“The Olympics are one of those things that that bring the world together, not just people. Being able to be a part of that on such a grand stage, it’s an honor to do so.”

The Olympics will air right here on KCBD starting July 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

