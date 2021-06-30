Plainview homeowner holds intruder until police arrives

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview homeowner held an intruder inside his house until police arrived on Saturday before 4 a.m.

Plainview police say they received a call at 3:50 a.m. from the homeowner saying he had Krystofer Aaron Woods detained.

The victim had called the police department the day before because someone had burglarized his home and took numerous items. The victim happened to wake up to check his home surveillance system to find that the suspect had returned and was in his home.

Officers arrested the Woods and found that he had received minor cuts to his body while trying to escape from a bedroom window. He was treated and transported to the Hale County Sheriff’s Office for booking where he was charged with burglary of a habitation.

A follow up investigation led Police Detectives to two different locations in the city, where some of the property was located.

