Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
The neighborhood next to the Boys & Girls Club lake, North 8th and North Houston, still under...
Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting
A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving

Latest News

Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Gov. Greg Abbott and then-President Donald Trump greeted supporters at Dallas Love Field in...
Donald Trump visits Texas to tour “unfinished border wall” on U.S. Mexico border with Gov. Greg Abbott
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Boone
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boone
Walmart files lawsuit against TABC to get a liquor license.
Walmart sues TABC for the right to have a liquor license