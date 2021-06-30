Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
The neighborhood next to the Boys & Girls Club lake, North 8th and North Houston, still under...
Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting
A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving

Latest News

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Gov. Greg Abbott and then-President Donald Trump greeted supporters at Dallas Love Field in...
Donald Trump visits Texas to tour “unfinished border wall” on U.S. Mexico border with Gov. Greg Abbott
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Boone
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boone
Walmart files lawsuit against TABC to get a liquor license.
Walmart sues TABC for the right to have a liquor license