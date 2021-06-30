Slight and brief change in our weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Soon, rain chances will trend down and temperatures up. But first, today will be much like yesterday. Conditions favorable for additional low-energy funnels.

We received several reports, pictures, and videos, of low-energy funnels, or cold-air funnels, yesterday. Conditions today will be similar, so it is possible there may be more sightings today. They from in environments with plenty of moisture, cooler air aloft, and limited surface warming. These funnels rarely touch down, though they sometimes do, and they rarely cause damage.

If you spot one of these funnels you should take cover until it passes, as you would for a tornado.

Low visibility is possible this morning in patchy fog. This may slow down the morning commute in some areas. Fog is most likely over the northern KCBD viewing area and in the Panhandle.

Occasional spotty rain showers and occasional thunder will continue today. Most of us will pick up less than a half-inch of additional rain but some downpours are likely. As noted in previous days, there is a considerable amount of moisture (water vapor) in the atmosphere. It’s possible some spots may pick up another one to two inches of rain today.

If you hear thunder, lightning is near enough to strike your location. You should be inside: A home, other building, or vehicle.

As I typically do, I’ll add updated rain totals to this post later this morning. Please check back.

