Spirit Ranch to host Shopping Extravaganza & Vendor Event July 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Spirit Ranch on Saturday, July 11, for its Shopping Extravaganza and Vendor Event from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The family friendly event will include tons of shopping, a silent-auction, wine, music and meals available for purchase by E&J Smokehouse & Grill.

Spirit Ranch will also have its live peacocks, a petting zoo, pet adoption and its young entrepreneur contest.

Outdoor booths are still available.

