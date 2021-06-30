Spirit Ranch to host Shopping Extravaganza & Vendor Event July 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Spirit Ranch on Saturday, July 11, for its Shopping Extravaganza and Vendor Event from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The family friendly event will include tons of shopping, a silent-auction, wine, music and meals available for purchase by E&J Smokehouse & Grill.
Spirit Ranch will also have its live peacocks, a petting zoo, pet adoption and its young entrepreneur contest.
Outdoor booths are still available.
Visit the Spirit Ranch Facebook page here for more information.
