Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Spirit Ranch to host Shopping Extravaganza & Vendor Event July 11

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Spirit Ranch on Saturday, July 11, for its Shopping Extravaganza and Vendor Event from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The family friendly event will include tons of shopping, a silent-auction, wine, music and meals available for purchase by E&J Smokehouse & Grill.

Spirit Ranch will also have its live peacocks, a petting zoo, pet adoption and its young entrepreneur contest.

Spirit Ranch Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, July 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Spirit Ranch Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, July 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.(KCBD)

Outdoor booths are still available.

Visit the Spirit Ranch Facebook page here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
The neighborhood next to the Boys & Girls Club lake, North 8th and North Houston, still under...
Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting
Walmart files lawsuit against TABC to get a liquor license.
Walmart sues TABC for the right to have a liquor license

Latest News

Shopping Extravaganza at Spirit Ranch
Noon Notebook: Shopping Extravaganza at Spirit Ranch
WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border at 1 p.m.
Abbott, Trump at Texas border
Abbott, Trump at Texas border
West Texas Raceway
West Texas Raceway rescheduling July 4th race due to flooding