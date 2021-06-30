Local Listings
Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting

Leo Contreras & Jamez Sanchez
Leo Contreras & Jamez Sanchez(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made two arrests in the May 9 shooting in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue that left one person dead.

Officers arrested 17-year-old James Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June 28 in the 500 block of 53rd Street.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June 28 in the 500 block of 53rd Street.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

20-year-old Leo Contreras was also served an aggravated assault warrant June 28 at the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remains following his arrest for evading in a vehicle.

Leo Contreras, 20
Leo Contreras, 20(Lubbock County Detention Center)

The investigation has discovered that Sanchez and Contreras drove down the street, shooting several residences, including Justice’s residence. The shooting occurred following a past incident involving Sanchez, Contreras and an individual that lived with Justice in the past.

Lubbock Police originally received a shots fired call at 11:54 p.m. May 9. Upon arrival, officers located several residences with gunshot damage, and conducted an initial investigation. Three residences were found to have damage at that time.

On May 10, Lubbock Police received a call regarding a check welfare for an additional residence not originally identified as involved in the shots fired call from the night before in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located 69-year-old Willard Justice Jr. deceased in the residence.

At 2:24 p.m. May 11, Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street. Following the pursuit, officers obtained a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. May 11, Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

Contreras turned himself in for his active warrant for evading in a vehicle to the Irving Police Department without incident on May 11.

