Warmer temps with less storm activity Thursday

Wednesday afternoon has brought some of the warmest temperatures to the area since late last...
Wednesday afternoon has brought some of the warmest temperatures to the area since late last week.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday afternoon has brought some of the warmest temperatures to the area since late last week.

With that said, it was still below normal in some communities today.

The average for Lubbock is 93 degrees this time of year. We usually experience highs around 100 or in late June and early July.

Thursday will be warmer with a little less shower and storm activity for the South Plains.

Afternoon highs will return to the mid 80s in Lubbock and other communities on Thursday, then it’s back to cooler temps for Friday and Saturday and a return of more showers and thunderstorms.

A weak cold front will bring the highs back to the 70s on Friday and possibly on Saturday.

Showers and storms are likely early Friday morning with scattered storms in the afternoon.

Additional rain will return on Saturday with a chance of rain on the 4th of July and early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

