Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border at 1 p.m.

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Texas on Wednesday to tour parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, where Gov. Greg Abbott has started to build a border wall.

Trump and Abbott, both Republicans, will hold a border security briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety headquarters and then tour the border.

The security roundtable is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Trump and Abbott will make remarks at the border at 1 p.m.

KCBD will livestream the event on the KCBD news app and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

