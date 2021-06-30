Local Listings
West Texas Raceway rescheduling July 4th race due to flooding

West Texas Raceway
West Texas Raceway(West Texas Raceway Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Raceway has announced they are rescheduling the 5th Annual Scooter Matthews Memorial Firecracker shootout due to flooding.

The Memorial Shootout was scheduled for July 4, 2021.

The event has been rescheduled for September 24 and 25, 2021.

The West Texas Raceway announced the pits are currently under water and apologized for any inconvenience this has caused.

