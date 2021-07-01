1 seriously injured after car crashes into utility pole in Central Lubbock
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 39th Street and Avenue U for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. Police say one person was seriously injured.
A second person in the vehicle condition is not know.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
