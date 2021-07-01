Local Listings
82nd Street and Indiana Ave. road work to begin Tuesday

(WAFB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will perform work on water valves near the intersection of 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Since the valves are located under the street, several traffic lanes will be affected which will cause heavy congestion in all directions. The City urges everyone to avoid this intersection if possible, and be prepared for significant delays. Please eliminate distractions while driving and plan for extra travel time.

Work is scheduled to take one week, weather permitting.

