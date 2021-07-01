Bond election proposal puts Broadway in spotlight ahead of holiday gathering on historic brick street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock continues to plan a $175 million street bond election for November. Four months away from that decision by voters, the 4th on Broadway gathering will bring crowds to the historic street that could see $41 million in improvements.

“We would redo Broadway from the Tech campus to the Canyon Lakes,” Mayor Dan Pope said Thursday in a campaign newsletter. “We don’t know exactly what that design would be, but it would be a brick design, which is important to our citizens.”

Broadway Festivals, the organization in charge of the 4th on Broadway celebration, first proposed having the 2021 parade along Canyon Lakes Drive. It was moved back to Broadway in late May.

Dale Gannaway has served on the Broadway Festivals Board of Directors since 1995. He said the goal of their events is to promote the redevelopment of the downtown area.

“The core of any community is its downtown area,” Gannaway said.

He tells KCBD that Broadway Festivals will support the changes to its namesake street.

“It’s beneficial to us and others that are located on Broadway be it at a business or whatever to have a have a beautiful place for people to live and work in,” Gannaway said.

One of those businesses is Wig Trend Salon, which has called Broadway home since 1968.

“I don’t think that it should be viewed as whether it’s worth it to spend X amount of dollars,” owner Ishmael Hernandez. “I think that it’s like an investment for the city. One hundred years is a long time for those bricks to be out there. I think that we do deserve for the city to have something beautiful.”

Hernandez said that the brick road brings back memories of his longtime business and also his childhood growing up in Lubbock. He believes it’s important to include bricks in the rebuild but could understand if it was a smaller presence.

“I think that’s marvelous, the fact that we we have the privilege to continue to rebuild Lubbock.”

