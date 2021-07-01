Local Listings
Chance of storms through July Fourth

Moving into the Fourth of July weekend, more humidity, a chance for storms and temperatures...
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the Fourth of July weekend, more humidity, a chance for storms and temperatures will continue below normal.

A weak cold front will slide into the northern South Plains early Friday and trigger storms across the communities as it moves to the south. Lubbock will have a chance of storms in the morning and then again in the late afternoon and evening on Friday.

Saturday will bring another chance of storms for the region with the potential for some heavy rain in the southern counties. That forecast may change depending on the position of the cold front by Saturday.

Storm chances will decrease on Sunday and temps may warm a few degrees.

As for the long term forecast, rain chances will continue through early next week and daytime highs will remain around 80-85 degrees.

Warmer temperatures are expected by the mid to later part of next week and may even reach the 90 degree mark.

Next week will also bring a tropical storm into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, however, it appears it will not impact the Lone Star state.

You’ll need to keep an eye on the sky this coming holiday weekend if you’re outdoors.

