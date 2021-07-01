Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Wolfforth’s City Council has appointed an interim mayor, Dr. Charles Addington.

He was appointed after both the former mayor and city manager resigned during a meeting last week.

Dr. Addington, who is also the Lubbock County Medical Examiner, will stay in the position until next election in May 2022.

Two people are now charged with last month’s shooting death of a 69-year-old.

Investigators say 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez and 20-year-old Leo Contreras fired into homes near North Quaker and Clovis Road.

Police found Willard Justice Jr. dead inside his home a day later.

Criminal indictments are expected to be announced against the Trump organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The charges are because of alleged off-the-books compensation.

President Trump is not expected to be indicted, but Weisselberg has turned himself into authorities.

The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 18 people.

There are still 145 people unaccounted for.

An investigation is intensifying into why the building collapsed. Forecasters are also watching a tropical storm that has the potential to impact that area.

A historic heat wave continues to bake the Northwest.

Hundreds of heat-related deaths are being reported in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia.

The heat is expected to continue into next week.

