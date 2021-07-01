Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Wolfforth appoints interim mayor, 2 arrested for May shooting death, Trump organization CFO turns self in
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

Wolfforth’s City Council has appointed an interim mayor, Dr. Charles Addington.

  • He was appointed after both the former mayor and city manager resigned during a meeting last week.
  • Dr. Addington, who is also the Lubbock County Medical Examiner, will stay in the position until next election in May 2022.
  • Read more here: Interim mayor appointed for Wolfforth

What will the weather be like today?

Two people are now charged with last month’s shooting death of a 69-year-old.

  • Investigators say 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez and 20-year-old Leo Contreras fired into homes near North Quaker and Clovis Road.
  • Police found Willard Justice Jr. dead inside his home a day later.
  • Get the details here: Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting

Criminal indictments are expected to be announced against the Trump organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 18 people.

A historic heat wave continues to bake the Northwest.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border June 30
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Krystofer Aaron Woods
Plainview homeowner holds intruder until police arrives
The investigation has discovered that Sanchez and Contreras drove down the street, shooting...
Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting
restaurant
SBA delays relief money from thousands of restaurant owners due to discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 1
Drier and warmer, for a bit
Wednesday a public notice was posted in Ralls notifying citizens Ralls EMS is unable to provide...
Ralls EMS short-staffed, service put on pause for two weeks
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Shallowater, Tx
Pay it Forward: Longtime teacher at Shallowater ISD nominated for her help during pandemic