Drier and warmer, for a bit

Rain chances remain in the forecast
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today brings a lull in rain and thunder activity. It will be, however, short lived. Today’s activity will be quite limited in scope and time. Heading into the holiday weekend more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected.

I am on-air right now for Daybreak Today, but still working on and adding to this post during the show. Please check back!

