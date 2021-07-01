Free Youth Summer Camps offered by Buckner Family Hope Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This summer, the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is hosting in-person summer camps, and registration is now open for anyone in the community. Summer youth programming at the Family Hope Center is designed to educate youth on the importance of fitness, health and positivity.

The Family Hope Center is hosting a Fit and Fun camp July 12 to July 16 which features Olympic style activities and is open to anyone in grades kindergarten through ninth grade. Youth will participate in Olympic-themed activities throughout the week, celebrating the 2021 summer Olympics.

The S.H.I.N.E girls summer camp is from July 26 to July 30, and is designed to shine, hope, ignite, nourish and engage girls in grades 6-9. At the camp, girls will spend time playing games and enjoying activities such as making affirmation journals. The camp is designed to bring middle school and high school aged girls together to form a bond of friendship they can count on and provide them with the tools they need for self-confidence as they head into the new school year.

Lat year, summer camps were moved to a virtual format to mitigate risks for youth, staff and families during the global pandemic. This year’s camps are returning to an in-person format, allowing for increased engagement, collaboration and deeper connections.

“We are excited to return to in-person summer programming this year,” said Angelina Mojica, Buckner Family Hope Center director. “The summer camps we have planned are going to give the youth in Lubbock opportunities to make new friends heading into the new school year while also giving them the tools to stay fit and healthy.”

Registration for summer classes at the Family Hope Center is now open. To register for the Fit and Fun camp, click here. To register for the S.H.I.N.E girls camp, click here.

The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is located at 1510 S Loop 289 Lubbock, TX 79416. Questions from prospective attendees may be directed to Angelina Rodriguez at (806) 407-7656 or amojica@Buckner.org.

Buckner serves more than 140,000 people through Family Hope Centers in Texas and internationally. For more information about Buckner Family Hope Centers, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.