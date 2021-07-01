Frenship ISD names new Bennett Elementary Principal

Local Listings
Frenship ISD Names New Principal for Bennett Elementary(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce Kelly Eleuterius has been selected as the new principal of Bennett Elementary.

Eleuterius is taking on this new role after serving as the Bennett Elementary assistant principal for the last two years.

“The culture at Bennett is phenomenal and we are truly a family,” said Eleuterius. “I’ve already built relationships at this campus, and I’m excited to continuing working with the amazing Bennett teachers, families, and staff.”

Eleuterius has 25 years of experience in education working in middle schools and elementary schools across Texas. During her time in education, she has served as a math teacher, athletic coach, various campus leadership roles, and four years as an assistant principal.

”I’ve always been drawn to service and gravitated to working with children,” said Eleuterius. “I feel really blessed the district is trusting me to work with Bennett in this new capacity. I’m overwhelmed with excitement to have the chance to continue the legacy of all the principals before me.”

Eleuterius earned her Master of Education in Administrative Leadership from Lubbock Christian University and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Texas A&M University. Eleuterius and her husband of 23 years have four sons who are all proud Frenship Tigers

