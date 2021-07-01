Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sonni, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull-mix breed who has been at the shelter for more than two months.

Staff say he loves people and other dogs. He likes to play, but is not opposed to sitting on the couch and doing nothing. Boone is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Thursday, July 1, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boone.

