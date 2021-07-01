LFR: Fireworks are illegal in Lubbock city limits, violators could face $1,000 fine

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Heading into Independence Day weekend, Lubbock Fire Rescue reminds citizens that fireworks are illegal inside Lubbock city limits, carrying a penalty of $1,000 and confiscation of the fireworks if cited.

Every year there are hundreds of 911 calls related to fireworks including incidents involving bodily injuries, grassfires, and damage to surrounding fencing, and structures. Fireworks set off within the city limits also leads to unnecessary stress for veterans and those with PTSD, and can cause severe anxiety for pets and other area wildlife.

Citizens are urged to seek out and enjoy one of the many safe and secure firework displays in the area.

For more information visit mylubbock.us/fireworks

