Mae Simmons bike trails to see improvements thanks to $96k grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dunbar lake mountain biking trails will soon be upgraded thanks to a total $96,200 dollar grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife, and support from the city.

There are no other trails like this unless you travel as far as Palo Duro, but cyclists claim these trails are not bike or pedestrian friendly.

“It’s easy to catch a flat out here, it’s easy to break your tire. So there’s just a lot of there’s a lot of improvement that can be done on these trails,” one cyclist said.

The trails were created by volunteers and over the years, maintained by volunteers using their own money.

Now Texas Parks and Wildlife will fund 80% of these improvements while the city covers the rest, which will balance out to $76,900 from the Texas Parks & Wildlife, and the city will pay $19,300.

The improvements include a trailhead kiosk, trail markers, water station and bike racks.

However, some cyclists like Keith Thompson wish they had input on how the money is used because they use the trails the most.

“It would be cool if they were to just reach out even to the local bike shops that sell us all our stuff, or to some of the organizations about the best way to spend that money because the trails were put in by volunteers years ago,” Thompson said.

All in all cyclists are excited for what this will bring to east Lubbock and the athletic community.

“It is a sport that you don’t really you, you need to have some level of fitness, but almost anybody can get into biking. And if they’re putting lots of money into the trails, they can make them super accessible and very fun. For not very much” one cyclist said.

The project won’t start until June of 2022.

