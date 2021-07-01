Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

MCU Investigating crash at Slide and 24th St, one person seriously injured

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From the Lubbock Police Department**

Members of The Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently on scene at the intersection of 24th street and Slide Road.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a crash with injuries at 9:35 p.m.

One person was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border June 30
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment
The investigation has discovered that Sanchez and Contreras drove down the street, shooting...
Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting

Latest News

TRAFFIC: 50th Street & Indiana Avenue Road Work to Begin Tuesday
Traffic detoured after crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue, no injuries reported at this time
A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland
DPS identifies victim in Wednesday fatal crash near Dimmitt