MCU Investigating crash at Slide and 24th St, one person seriously injured
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
**From the Lubbock Police Department**
Members of The Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently on scene at the intersection of 24th street and Slide Road.
Officers were called to the scene for reports of a crash with injuries at 9:35 p.m.
One person was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.