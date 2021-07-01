Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday night in West Lubbock.

Police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of 24th and Slide around 9:35 p.m. 32-year-old Justin Skaggs, the driver of the motorcycle, was found with serious injuries and taken to University Medical Center.

Investigators believe Skaggs was northbound on Slide in the right lane when he collided into the back of an SUV headed west in the 5100 block of 24th Street. The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to police.

Less than five minutes later, police say the same SUV was involved in a second crash at 19th and Frankford. Witnesses at the scene were able to get the license plate of the SUV. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the SUV at its listed address, outside of city limits, along with the driver. Officials have not released the driver’s identity.

One minor injury was reported in the second collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

