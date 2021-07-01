Local Listings
Public Health Department, Frenship ISD partner to offer school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with Frenship ISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents during the month of July.

  • Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid.
    School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB
    College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap
  • Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Each clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • July 1 - Frenship High School
  • July 22 - Frenship High School

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in Frenship ISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

