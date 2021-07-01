Local Listings
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room Thursday morning.(Michael Cantu)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Pot O Gold Game Room on Hwy. 84 around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The game room is located at 4906 East Highway 84.

The suspects are described as black males approximately 5′08″ to 6′ in height, wearing grey hoodies, white masks, and armed with handguns. The suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle travelling east from the location. The investigation into this incident continues.

If you have any information please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1406 or 806-775-1414 in reference to case number 2021-00018984.

