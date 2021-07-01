TRAFFIC: Three vehicles involved in crash on west Loop 289, no injuries reported so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident on southbound West Loop 289 that has slowed traffic.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Loop 289, between the 34th Street and 50th Street overpasses in the southbound lanes.

According to Lubbock Police, no injuries have been reported at this time, but it is still an active scene.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.

