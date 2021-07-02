1 seriously injured after Friday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an early-Friday shooting that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police were called at 1:46 a.m. to the area near 19th Street and Texas Avenue. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The name of that person has not been released by police. So far, no other details have been provided.

