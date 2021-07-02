Local Listings
1 seriously injured after Friday shooting

Police were called to a shooting at 1:46 a.m. July 2 near 19th Street and Texas Avenue.
Police were called to a shooting at 1:46 a.m. July 2 near 19th Street and Texas Avenue.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an early-Friday shooting that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police were called at 1:46 a.m. to the area near 19th Street and Texas Avenue. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The name of that person has not been released by police. So far, no other details have been provided.

