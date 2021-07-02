Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported car on fire in the field at Slide Road and U.S. 84, where two people have been reported with injuries.

Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the field near the intersection.

At this time, one person has been reported with serious injuries. Initial reports indicated another with moderate injuries.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 84 has been diverted onto Slide Road.

Please be mindful of emergency crews on the scene.

Police issued the following release regarding the crash:

LPD MCIU Investigators are also on scene at Clovis Road and Slide Road. Officers were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision. One person was transported to UMC with serious injuries. An investigation is underway.

