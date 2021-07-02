Construction to Close Part of Upland Avenue Beginning Tuesday
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Provided by City of Lubbock
Beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Garney Companies, Inc. will continue the construction of a water transmission main to transport treated water from the pumping station at 7310 Milwaukee Avenue to a pumping station located 29th Drive and Marsh Sharp Freeway.
The construction will restrict access for drivers travelling along Upland Avenue between 50th Street and 66th Street, but will allow for local traffic access for residents and business owners. Citizens are encouraged to drive with caution and to avoid the area if possible. The closure is expected to last six weeks.