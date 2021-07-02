Local Listings
Former Frenship Football Coach Brad Davis to be Offensive Coordinator at Shallowater

Former Frenship Football Coach Brad Davis was just approved by the school board to be the new...
Former Frenship Football Coach Brad Davis was just approved by the school board to be the new Offensive Coordinator at Shallowater.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Former Frenship Football Coach Brad Davis was just approved by the school board to be the new Offensive Coordinator at Shallowater.

Davis joins the staff of new Mustangs Head Coach Rodney Vincent.

Davis retired after leading Grandview to the Class 3A Division I State Championship in 2018.

He spent 31 years at Frenship, 20 as an Assistant Coach and 11 as the Head Coach from 2005-2016, where he went 102-34.

He’s back to lead Shallowater’s offense, a big time hire for the Mustangs.

