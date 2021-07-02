Independence Day weekend rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and thunder showers returned to the viewing area overnight, with another round of widely scattered showers expected this afternoon and evening. Here’s an update on our rain, storm, and temperature outlooks through the Independence Day Weekend.

Through Friday morning showers and a few thundershowers will be confined to mainly the northern KCBD viewing area. Activity is expected to gradually diminish mid- to late morning.

Friday afternoon spotty showers and thundershowers will increase. The showers and thundershowers are expected to continue through the evening, though gradually decreasing in coverage and intensity.

Once again, severe weather is not expected but locally heavy downpours may cause some flooding.

Avoid driving into flood water. Flood waters can and sometimes do wash out roads below the water surface, creating a hidden hazard to those trying to drive through the water. More than half of flood-related deaths in the US occur in vehicles. If you encounter water covering a road - Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

If you hear thunder or see lightning it’s time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.

Tonight widely scattered showers are possible.

Saturday and Saturday night, especially in the afternoon and evening, scattered storms and showers are likely.

Sunday and Monday, Independence Day and the holiday observed, fewer but at least isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The rain and lightning may interfere, delay or prevent, some outdoor activities this weekend. While showers will be hit and miss, a few may produce downpours. With soils near saturation across much of the viewing area, localized flooding is possible through Monday.

Temperatures today will range from the upper 70s in the northwestern viewing area to near 90 in the southwest.

Low temperatures this weekend will generally be in the 60s to low 70s.

High temperatures will generally be near 80 degrees Saturday and mid-80s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.