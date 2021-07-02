Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet JoJo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull-mix who has been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff say JoJo is very playful, but he is also happy just hanging out with the family. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, July 1, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., July 2
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jojo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jojo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
KCBD Pet of the Day - Thurs., July 1