KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet JoJo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull-mix who has been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff say JoJo is very playful, but he is also happy just hanging out with the family. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, July 1, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.