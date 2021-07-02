Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lamesa: Major roof work requires permits

A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials in Lamesa city hall are sending out reminders to residents doing house to repair weekend storm damage.

Some residents have reported having issues making repairs, saying the city is stopping them from doing necessary work. Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens says the city encourages people to make necessary repairs, but adds permits are needed if an entire roof has to be replaced.

A statement was sent in from the city.

It says for minor repairs, there is no need for a permit. But if a new roof is needed, if re-roofing work needs to be done or other major repairs are needed, a permit is required.

This is because of certain city and state codes and guidelines. It is the only way inspectors can make sure any work is done safely.

New roof permits cost $25, the city says.

Lamesa also has damage survey forms online that residents are encouraged to fill out in order to get state and federal aid. That link can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 2
Independence Day weekend rain outlook
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Dugger says it's not uncommon for donations to drop over the summer, but with more people...
Blood donations needed as summer-induced trauma rises