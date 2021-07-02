Lamesa: Major roof work requires permits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials in Lamesa city hall are sending out reminders to residents doing house to repair weekend storm damage.

Some residents have reported having issues making repairs, saying the city is stopping them from doing necessary work. Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens says the city encourages people to make necessary repairs, but adds permits are needed if an entire roof has to be replaced.

A statement was sent in from the city.

It says for minor repairs, there is no need for a permit. But if a new roof is needed, if re-roofing work needs to be done or other major repairs are needed, a permit is required.

This is because of certain city and state codes and guidelines. It is the only way inspectors can make sure any work is done safely.

New roof permits cost $25, the city says.

Lamesa also has damage survey forms online that residents are encouraged to fill out in order to get state and federal aid. That link can be found here.

