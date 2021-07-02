Local Listings
Motorcycle crash at 50th and Memphis turns fatal

Westbound traffic was diverted at 50th & Memphis after one person was seriously injured in a wreck around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday night collision in central Lubbock that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of 50th Street on Thursday, July 1st at 8:02 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Asa Belton with serious injuries. Belton was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he later died.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Belton was westbound on 50th Street in the middle lane, while the driver of the SUV was attempting to turn west on 50th Street, when the motorcycle and the SUV collided in the westbound lanes.

This case remains under investigation.

