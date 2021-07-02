Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the driver and passenger who were injured in a crash on Clovis Road Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Clovis Highway at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 1st, for a single-vehicle rollover.

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Danielle Sharick was ejected from the vehicle and had serious injuries. Sharick was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Freddie Sanchez had moderate injuries.

Both Sharick and Sanchez were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.