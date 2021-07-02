Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night

Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the field near the intersection.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the driver and passenger who were injured in a crash on Clovis Road Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Clovis Highway at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 1st, for a single-vehicle rollover.

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Danielle Sharick was ejected from the vehicle and had serious injuries. Sharick was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Freddie Sanchez had moderate injuries.

Both Sharick and Sanchez were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy

Latest News

Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Loop 289, between the 34th Street and 50th Street...
TRAFFIC: Three vehicles involved in crash on west Loop 289, no injuries reported so far
MCU Investigating crash at Slide and 24th St, one person seriously injured
TRAFFIC: 50th Street & Indiana Avenue Road Work to Begin Tuesday