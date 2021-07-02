Red Raiders take advantage of new NCAA policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in history, NCAA student athletes may now capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

Right now, it leaves the door wide open from brand deals to merchandise and more.

It did not take long for some, including Red Raiders, to begin testing the possibilities this change now creates.

Athletes like Texas Tech point guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

“It’s kinda crazy, you know coming into college I didn’t expect to get paid,” he said.

McCullar, who is last remaining player from the Final Four roster, says this has been a long time coming.

“It’s cool to be in college, still getting an education and a degree and to represent our team and our program and still be able to get paid for what we’re doing,” he said.

On Thursday he started a page on Cameo, a personalized video service that connects fans with athletes, celebrities and influencers for paid shoutouts.

Also new to the website, Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough.

McCullar also begun promoting a partnership with clothing brand d.RT.

And he says, there’s plenty more offers and potential deals for him. He’s been working with his mom to sort through them all.

“We’re just trying to figure out which route we want to go. But definitely some things in the works in the future, some big things coming up,” McCullar said.

Patrick Curley, President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and a lineman on the Tech football team, says he’s on board for the change.

But he thinks there’s a lot to be worked out in the meantime.

“I think it’s still kind of a slippery slope. By that, I think there’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “I think that it will be great, just the fact that we’re talking about it, that there’s an opportunity for it.”

And he hopes, the money won’t change the game.

“That people play the sport that they play for love that they had when they were a kid. Not just because, ‘hey I can make money off of it now.’”

