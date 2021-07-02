Local Listings
Showers and storms possible through the 4th of July weekend

The greatest potential for heavy rain and flooding may be late Sunday into early Monday morning.
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th of July weekend will be a wet one compared to ‘normal’ early July days. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the weekend with some locally heavy rain likely with some storms.

Checking the afternoon temps the daytime highs should be around 80 degrees for most communities on Saturday while the 4th will be slightly warmer with highs returning to the 80s for most areas.

The southern South Plains May see afternoon highs near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

The potential for severe is low but there will be frequent lightning with some storms and again the flooding threat will continue into Monday.

Next week will bring back warmer temperatures and lower rain chances after Monday. Some communities will return to the 90 degree mark by the middle to late period of next week.

