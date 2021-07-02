Snyder Police investigate fatal shooting, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Coleman, at an apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found Williams dead on the scene.

Police say a person of interest has been identified in the case, but the homicide investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released by them at this time.

Williams was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.